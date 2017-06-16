This TV Actor Went Live On Instagram While Arguing With The Police

Our Producer Writers Directors DOPs Editors This is thier hardwork sincereity and devotion. The Team that has created history and continues to be a game changer #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrrkh #dkp 🔥🔥🔥Aag Laga di Aag🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on May 17, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

TV actor Mohsin Khan, who is popularly known as Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was arrested on Thursday night. Mohsin was caught by the traffic police for jumping a signal, but the real problem began when he started arguing with the police. The inspector allegedly asked him for a bribe and this is when he decided to go live on Instagram to document his arrest.

They stop us for jumping the signal and asked for a bribe. Thats when i went live guys. — Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) June 15, 2017

He also called out a website for claiming that he spent the night at the police station on his Twitter. What do you think about it all?