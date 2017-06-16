TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar Has Resigned Over Sexual Harassment Charges – Read His Open Letter

@khidkiyan Theater Festival is On.. Apni shaam yahan bitaao A post shared by Arunabh Kumar (@theqtiyapaguy) on Mar 3, 2017 at 1:42am PST

In the beginning of 2017, TVF’s CEO Arunabh Kumar was accused of molesting a former employee when an anonymous blog was published on Medium.com, detailing the instances of sexual harassment meted to the victim by him. After this article, around 50 women opened up on social media about being sexually harassed by Arunabh and by March, an FIR had been filed against him.

While the matter is still in court, Arunabh has announced his resignation as the CEO of TVF and written an open letter to explain his decision.

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

Here are the contents of his letter –