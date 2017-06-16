TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar Has Resigned Over Sexual Harassment Charges – Read His Open Letter

Shreemi Verma Jun . 16 . 2017

@khidkiyan Theater Festival is On.. Apni shaam yahan bitaao

A post shared by Arunabh Kumar (@theqtiyapaguy) on

In the beginning of 2017, TVF’s CEO Arunabh Kumar was accused of molesting a former employee when an anonymous blog was published on Medium.com, detailing the instances of sexual harassment meted to the victim by him. After this article, around 50 women opened up on social media about being sexually harassed by Arunabh and by March, an FIR had been filed against him.

While the matter is still in court, Arunabh has announced his resignation as the CEO of TVF and written an open letter to explain his decision.

Here are the contents of his letter –

Arunabh Kumar

Arunabh Kumar
Source: Twitter @TheQtiyapaGuy
1
TAGS
Arunabh Kumar TVF
Related Stories
Arunabh Kumar

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress Refused To Promote Her Upcoming Film On TVF Due To Arunabh Kumar's Molestation Controversy
Mar . 22 . 2017
25
Arunabh Kumar

Lifestyle

TVF Just Released This New Statement Regarding Arunabh Kumar’s Molestation Controversy
Mar . 17 . 2017
17

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About TVF's Arunabh Kumar's Molestation Controversy
Mar . 14 . 2017
6
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Comes Out In All Honesty At Anupama Chopra's Book Launch... Again!
Apr . 9 . 2015
0
TVF

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress Refused To Promote Her Upcoming Film On TVF Due To Arunabh Kumar's Molestation Controversy
Mar . 22 . 2017
25
Arunabh Kumar

Lifestyle

TVF Just Released This New Statement Regarding Arunabh Kumar’s Molestation Controversy
Mar . 17 . 2017
17

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About TVF's Arunabh Kumar's Molestation Controversy
Mar . 14 . 2017
6

Bollywood

This The Viral Fever Actor Just Got Married
Jan . 17 . 2017
9
Tanmay Bhatt and Vipul Goyal

Lifestyle

We're Really Looking Forward To Watching TVF's Latest Web-Series Humorously Yours!
Dec . 2 . 2016
4
Sumeet Vyas

Lifestyle

YAY! Sumeet Vyas Is Back With A Cool New Web Series!
Aug . 18 . 2016
0
COMMENTS
More Lifestyle

Lifestyle

10 Web Series Actors We Cannot Get Enough Of
Jun . 15 . 2017
3
Kabir Samlal

Lifestyle

This Young Entrepeneur Started His Own Company Before Turning 18
Jun . 15 . 2017
4
Kareena Kapoor

Lifestyle

12 Women Reveal Their First Date Horror Stories
Jun . 13 . 2017
3
Aditi Mittal

Lifestyle

Netflix India Is Shutting Down Haters Of Aditi Mittal In The Best Way Ever
Jun . 12 . 2017
13
MAALA | Source: Sony Music Entertainment

Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: "I've got some songs that I've never played live before, so I thought I'd try them while I'm here!" - MAALA
Jun . 7 . 2017
5
Akasa Singh | Image Source: Sony Music India

Lifestyle

Akasa Singh Mashes The Two Biggest Songs Of The Year
Jun . 5 . 2017
12
The Berklee Indian Ensemble

Lifestyle

We're Hooked To The Latest Release By The Berklee Indian Ensemble
Jun . 2 . 2017
16
Voyager of the Seas

Lifestyle

How To Have The Most Epic Birthday Cruise EVER!
Jun . 1 . 2017
14
Universal Studios Singapore

Lifestyle

10 Things We Loved About Universal Studios Singapore!
May . 29 . 2017
7
Sleeping Beauty

Lifestyle

The Sexual Undertones Of Sleeping Beauty Have Spawned Off Quite A Bit Of Erotica
May . 29 . 2017
107
MissMalini

Lifestyle

5 Things I Loved About Flying Air France To Cannes!
May . 29 . 2017
16

Lifestyle

Get An Exclusive #FirstListen Of Linkin Park's Upcoming Album
May . 18 . 2017
0
VIEW MORE