Matin Rey Tangu, Salman Khan

After a long, long wait, Tubelight‘s next song featuring Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu and Zhu Zhu is finally out. And you know what? It’s incredibly soulful and moving! Atif Aslman has worked his magic yet again and trust us, you won’t be able to stop humming this beautiful song composed by Pritam.

If you were waiting to watch Matin and Zhu Zhu in action, now is your chance!

We know this one’s going to be on loop all day. :)