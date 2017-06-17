9 Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora Workout Videos To Give You Some #SaturdayMotivation

Priyam Saha Jun . 17 . 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been BFFs for decades now. The duo, along with their sisters Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, make for our favourite Bollywood girl gang and all their photos and appearances are super fun to watch. Bebo is getting fit this summer and is definitely on her way to lose all her pregnancy weight. As you know BFFs who workout together stay together – Amrita Arora has done us the huge service of documenting their fitness journey.

Here are 9 posts that are sure to give you some much needed #SaturdayMotivation:

And this was only the 2nd set of the entire workout !!!!Gutsssssssssssss 🙏🏼🙏🏼✌🏼️✌🏼️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Super girls 🏃🏼‍♀️#fitnfun #friendsdoitbettertogether

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Kickin and punching away the weekend ✊🏼✊🏼🙌 Thankyou @ithinkfitness for this slyyyyy video 😂✌🏼️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Kettle bell squats ….burnnnnnn 💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️ #andthenweyak

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Kill that core ! @ithinkfitness #andthenweyak

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Slay, girls!

0
TAGS
Amrita Arora Kareena Kapoor Khan
Related Stories
Amrita Arora

Bollywood

IN PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Hella Good Even At The Gym!
Jun . 7 . 2017
17
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Bollywood

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Kickass Workout Boomerang!
Jun . 3 . 2017
18
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Fashion

Proof That Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora Have The Perfect BFF Style
Jun . 2 . 2017
35

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora Will Give You Some Major Fitness Goals Today!
May . 29 . 2017
13

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Best Friends Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora Look Stylish As Ever At The Airport
May . 12 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Here's A Fun Video Of Kareena Kapoor And Her BFFs Singing On A Drive
Apr . 27 . 2017
28
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood

PHOTOS: You Have To See Kareena Kapoor's Workout Leggings
Jun . 17 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Here's Where Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Baby Taimur For Their Next Holiday
Jun . 12 . 2017
55

Bollywood

New Photo: Taimur Ali Khan Is Pouting Just Like His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan!
Jun . 9 . 2017
71

Bollywood

Oh No! Here's Some Sad News For All You Kareena Kapoor Fans
Jun . 9 . 2017
145
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Bollywood

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Kickass Workout Boomerang!
Jun . 3 . 2017
18
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Fashion

Proof That Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora Have The Perfect BFF Style
Jun . 2 . 2017
35
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

PHOTOS: You Have To See Kareena Kapoor's Workout Leggings
Jun . 17 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post About Arbaaz Khan Is Too Cute!
Jun . 17 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Aww! Arbaaz Khan Posted The Sweetest Comment On Malaika Arora's Photo
Jun . 17 . 2017
7
Sonal Chauhan

Bollywood

Is Sonal Chauhan Dating This Star Kid?
Jun . 16 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Guess Which Song Taimur Ali Khan Wakes Up To Every Morning
Jun . 16 . 2017
49
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Bollywood

Here's Where Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani Are Going For Their Babymoon
Jun . 16 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Is Apprehensive About Sara Khan's Bollywood Debut - Here's Why!
Jun . 16 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Video: Atif Aslam Wows Us All With His Incredible Voice In This Song From Tubelight
Jun . 16 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Karan Johar Has Some Interesting Things To Say About Botox
Jun . 16 . 2017
12
Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

Bollywood

"She Is Not A Player, She's A Very Pure Girl" - Shakti Kapoor On Shraddha Kapoor
Jun . 16 . 2017
8
Malaika Arora

Bollywood

Malaika Arora Just Shared This Adorable Photo Of Hers That Arbaaz Khan Took
Jun . 16 . 2017
13

Bollywood

These Photos Of Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Prove They're Made For Each Other
Jun . 16 . 2017
8
VIEW MORE