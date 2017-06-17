Divyanka Tripathi Revealed Something Really Sweet About Her Relationship With Vivek Dahiya

Shreemi Verma Jun . 17 . 2017
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Daiya have been killing it on Nach Baliye 8, and now that they’ve made it to the final 3, their fans are even more excited to see their favourite couple win. In the latest episode, Divyanka revealed something really sweet about their relationship and after hearing this, I’m sure even non-fans will go awwww! No seriously.

According to a report on DNA, here’s what happens in this episode –

This week, Sonakshi, who’s a judge on the show challenged the contestants to perform in a way that they stay connected in some way. Post performance Vivek and Divyanka revealed that it’s music that connects them the best.

Divyanka then shared the story behind their favourite song –

Music plays an integral part in our life. It binds us together. ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is very close to our hearts. During our courtship period, every time we sat in the car, we played this song. So now whenever we listen to this song, we reminisce the initial phase of our relationship and our love for each other is refreshed. Even when we are away for work, music binds us together.

❤️❤️❤️

11
TAGS
Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya
Related Stories
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Baby Plans
Jun . 16 . 2017
26
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Here's Why Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Fans Are Accusing Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Jun . 13 . 2017
36

Television

Divyanka Tripathi Recalls The Horrible Incident When She Was Stalked By A Fan
Jun . 12 . 2017
146

Television

Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Are Doing Something Amazing For Her!
May . 18 . 2017
32
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Triptahi Defends Her Relationship With Vivek Dahiya On Twitter
May . 11 . 2017
39

Television

Divyanka Tripathi Has A Befitting Reply For Those Accusing Her Of Faking Her Injury
Apr . 27 . 2017
40
Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Baby Plans
Jun . 16 . 2017
26
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Here's Why Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Fans Are Accusing Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Jun . 13 . 2017
36

Television

Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Are Doing Something Amazing For Her!
May . 18 . 2017
32
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Triptahi Defends Her Relationship With Vivek Dahiya On Twitter
May . 11 . 2017
39

Television

Divyanka Tripathi Has A Befitting Reply For Those Accusing Her Of Faking Her Injury
Apr . 27 . 2017
40

Television

Here's How Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrated Holi
Mar . 16 . 2017
12
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

These Ex-Nach Baliye Couples Are All Set To Enter The Show Again!
Jun . 17 . 2017
82

Television

These Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Are Dating And They Cannot Get Enough Of Each Other!
Jun . 16 . 2017
27
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Baby Plans
Jun . 16 . 2017
26

Television

Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Shared Their Baby's First Photo And It's Super Adorable!
Jun . 15 . 2017
9

Television

Two Arrested In TV Actress Kritika Chaudhary's Murder Case
Jun . 14 . 2017
3

Television

This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant's Kissing Photo Is Going Viral
Jun . 14 . 2017
13

Television

Umm. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal's Fans Are Offering Phones In Return For Votes On Nach Baliye 8
Jun . 14 . 2017
9

Television

Nach Baliye 8: This Popular Couple Got Eliminated From The Race To Finale!
Jun . 14 . 2017
20

Television

Photos: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar's Birthday Celebrations
Jun . 13 . 2017
2

Television

PHOTOS: This Cute TV Couple Is Living It Up In Amsterdam!
Jun . 13 . 2017
5

Television

PHOTOS: This Popular TV Actress & Her Husband Went To Istanbul For A Romantic Getaway
Jun . 13 . 2017
6
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Here's Why Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Fans Are Accusing Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Jun . 13 . 2017
36
VIEW MORE