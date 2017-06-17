Divyanka Tripathi Revealed Something Really Sweet About Her Relationship With Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Daiya have been killing it on Nach Baliye 8, and now that they’ve made it to the final 3, their fans are even more excited to see their favourite couple win. In the latest episode, Divyanka revealed something really sweet about their relationship and after hearing this, I’m sure even non-fans will go awwww! No seriously.

According to a report on DNA, here’s what happens in this episode –

This week, Sonakshi, who’s a judge on the show challenged the contestants to perform in a way that they stay connected in some way. Post performance Vivek and Divyanka revealed that it’s music that connects them the best.

Divyanka then shared the story behind their favourite song –

Music plays an integral part in our life. It binds us together. ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is very close to our hearts. During our courtship period, every time we sat in the car, we played this song. So now whenever we listen to this song, we reminisce the initial phase of our relationship and our love for each other is refreshed. Even when we are away for work, music binds us together.

