These Ex-Nach Baliye Couples Are All Set To Enter The Show Again!

Priyam Saha Jun . 17 . 2017
Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij 

The Nach Baliye 8 finale is soon going to be upon us and our finale jodis – Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar – are doing everything they can to win the show. Makers of the show are also looking for ways to up the ante and end the finale on a high note.

To do so, they’re getting two much loved former Nach Baliye jodis back on stage. Yep, Mahi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali are all set to burn the dance floor on the finale.

Amir and Sanjeeda
Amir and Sanjeeda

Now now, these couples won’t be competing with the top 3 but will only be there as guest performers.

Exciting, no?

24
TAGS
Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vijj Nach Baliye Nach Baliye 8 Sanjeeda Sheikh
Related Stories
Jay Bhanushali

Television

PHOTOS: TV Couple's PDA In Paris
Nov . 8 . 2016
0

Television

This TV Couple's Holiday Photos Prove They Are Smitten By Each Other
Aug . 16 . 2016
0

Television

Interesting! This Is How Mahi Vij Convinced Jay Bhanushali To Marry Her!
Jun . 11 . 2016
0

Television

Awww! Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Had The Sweetest Twitter Conversation!
Jun . 2 . 2016
1

Fashion

Papa Don't Preach's New Collection Is A Riot Of Colours Fit For The Summer!
May . 27 . 2016
0
Jay and Mahi

Television

Jay Bhanushali Fights With A Man For Making His Wife Uncomfortable!
Feb . 20 . 2016
0
COMMENTS
More Television

Television

These Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Are Dating And They Cannot Get Enough Of Each Other!
Jun . 16 . 2017
26
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Baby Plans
Jun . 16 . 2017
23

Television

Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Shared Their Baby's First Photo And It's Super Adorable!
Jun . 15 . 2017
9

Television

Two Arrested In TV Actress Kritika Chaudhary's Murder Case
Jun . 14 . 2017
3

Television

This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant's Kissing Photo Is Going Viral
Jun . 14 . 2017
12

Television

Umm. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal's Fans Are Offering Phones In Return For Votes On Nach Baliye 8
Jun . 14 . 2017
8

Television

Nach Baliye 8: This Popular Couple Got Eliminated From The Race To Finale!
Jun . 14 . 2017
12

Television

Photos: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar's Birthday Celebrations
Jun . 13 . 2017
2

Television

PHOTOS: This Cute TV Couple Is Living It Up In Amsterdam!
Jun . 13 . 2017
5

Television

PHOTOS: This Popular TV Actress & Her Husband Went To Istanbul For A Romantic Getaway
Jun . 13 . 2017
6
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Television

Here's Why Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Fans Are Accusing Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Jun . 13 . 2017
35

Television

TV Actress Kritika Chaudhary Found Dead In Her Apartment
Jun . 13 . 2017
27
VIEW MORE