These Ex-Nach Baliye Couples Are All Set To Enter The Show Again!

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij

The Nach Baliye 8 finale is soon going to be upon us and our finale jodis – Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar – are doing everything they can to win the show. Makers of the show are also looking for ways to up the ante and end the finale on a high note.

To do so, they’re getting two much loved former Nach Baliye jodis back on stage. Yep, Mahi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali are all set to burn the dance floor on the finale.

Amir and Sanjeeda

Now now, these couples won’t be competing with the top 3 but will only be there as guest performers.

Exciting, no?