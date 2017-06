Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan may not be a couple anymore but it’s so nice to see that the two of them are still family. The duo is often spotted at family dos and both of them maintain that their separation has not affected their parenting at all. Malaika posted a super cute photo of Arbaaz and their son with the sweetest caption.

Check it out!

Like father like son 😘😘#chipofftheoldblock #khanswag …thanks @voompla for the pic A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

All’s well that ends well :)