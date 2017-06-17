Sarah Jane Dias Wears A Champagne Dress With A Sexy Back

Sarah Jane Dias

Sarah Jane Dias carries any style with such poise. We recently spotted her at an event in a champagne number looking gorgeous.

Celebrity stylists Rochelle D’sa and Anisha Gandhi chose a pretty babydoll dress from Deme By Gabriella. They kept the styling simple with the trendy, clear-strap heels to go with the colour palette. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Danica Drego set her mane in a half french braid at either side and kept her beauty look was muted to go with the ensemble. The sexy dress not only featured cut-outs in the front but also had an interesting back that we’re drooling over.

