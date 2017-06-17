Sayani Gupta Brings Her A-Game In Monochrome

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 17 . 2017
Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta

We love how Sayani Gupta‘s fashion game is always on point. At a recent event, she kept the ball rolling with yet another amazing ensemble.

Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta

She wore a monochrome outfit from BENNCH that was selected by celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. The tube top had a pop of yellow right near the slit that upped the quirk of the striped pants. We also loved how Shreeja did a foldover at the hem of the pants and completed the look with sexy black stilettos. Her beauty look by Shipra Acharya matched the fierceness of the outfit, with bold winged eyeliner and dark lips. That was one hell of a strong look!

Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta

For a bold look like hers, add these quirky striped pants to your wardrobe:

