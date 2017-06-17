Sonam Bajwa Is The New Diva We’re Stalking For Style Inspo

Super Singh‘s actress Sonam Bajwa is not only beautiful to look at but also has an exquisite taste in fashion. We’ve been seeing her out and about promoting her latest film with Diljit Dosanjh and we love her style. She’s a believer of simplicity and does desi so well. Could we ask for anything more?
We love the green ensemble from Aekatri, styled by Jaanvi Chowhan. But that’s not the only one. Check out why this Punjabi tota has made us fall in love with her style as much as her pretty face.
1. She does luxe so well.
2. She doesn’t shy away from colour.
3. Her contemporary game is good too.
4. She knows what’s trending.
5. She also knows her basics well!
Keep giving us more style inspiration Sonam. We’re sending loads of love your way!