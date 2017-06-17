Sonam Bajwa Is The New Diva We’re Stalking For Style Inspo

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 17 . 2017

Super Singh‘s actress Sonam Bajwa is not only beautiful to look at but also has an exquisite taste in fashion. We’ve been seeing her out and about promoting her latest film with Diljit Dosanjh and we love her style. She’s a believer of simplicity and does desi so well. Could we ask for anything more?

We love the green ensemble from Aekatri, styled by Jaanvi Chowhan. But that’s not the only one. Check out why this Punjabi tota has made us fall in love with her style as much as her pretty face.   

Photo credit @gurdasmediaworks

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

1. She does luxe so well.

Off to Amritsar ✌️️✌️️

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

2. She doesn’t shy away from colour.

Wearing @hemantnandita for Nach Baliye Styled by @d_devraj Hair by @ity_aggarwal Makeup by @tanviborkar

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

3. Her contemporary game is good too.

4. She knows what’s trending.

Styled by @vagabondbyjaanvichowhan Hair by @ity_aggarwal Makeup by @tanviborkar

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

5. She also knows her basics well!

#throwback #SuperSingh #montreal

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

Keep giving us more style inspiration Sonam. We’re sending loads of love your way!

If you want the closet staple that Sonam has then

