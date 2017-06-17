#AskMissmalini – The Best Foundation For Your Skin Type

“I have combination skin; please suggest the best foundation for my skin type?”

—Kajal, 21, Mumbai

Though we have Instagram filters for a flawless-looking skin, we wish our skin looked amazing before applying them. A good foundation not only does that but also makes you feels like you have no makeup on. It hides any kind of blemishes and gives a smooth base to work the rest of the makeup on. But, finding the right one for your skin type can be tricky.

We did some research and found out the five skin types and the best kind of foundation that suits them:

1. Oily Skin

For oily skin, it is said that a compact or cream foundation works best as it absorbs the oil. But nowadays, you will find products that especially cater to the oily skin type. These foundations have oil-free or mattifying ingredients in them and have the same mention on the packaging. Water-based foundations are also an option.

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation | Image Source: www.flipkart.com

2. Dry Skin

For such skin type, your skin needs the moisturising element that can retain for long wear. Powder foundation will make your skin drier, and hence it is suggested to go for liquid, cream or mousse foundations that have moisturising and hydrating properties.

Maybelline Dream Satin Liquid Foundation | Image Source: www.amazon.com

3. Combination Skin

Generally, in combination skin, the T-zone is oily, and the rest of the face tends to be dry. But that is not a hard and fast rule. You can have different areas with combination skin. Cream-to-powder foundations have best of both the worlds and hence, best for slightly oily or slightly dry skin.

L’Oreal Paris Mat Magique Foundation Powder | Image Source: www.snapdeal.com

4. Sensitive Skin

For the skin that reacts to everything and anything, it is difficult to use makeup on daily basis. But, search and you’ll find it; there are foundations that are made from natural products that may suit the sensitive skin type.

5. Acne-prone Skin

It is a case that is extreme than the oily skin, which is sensitive and breakouts easily. So, not only the products should be oil-free but they also should be medicated.

Have a fashion or beauty question? Send it to us at [email protected] and our experts will tell you everything you need to know!