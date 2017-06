Diana Penty

Everyone wants to be comfy yet stylish, while in transit. Diana Penty was recently spotted leaving the city making a stylish appearance with her travel vogue. Celebrity stylist Nidhi Jacob dressed her in black leggings paired with a tunic designed by Amit Aggarwal.

With her tresses let down, she finished her look with tan gladiators, a black bag and the mandatory celebrity accessory— sunglasses.

She looked simple, comfy and stylish. We loved her off-duty look.

