On Father’s Day, Here’s A List Of 10 Song You Can Totally Sing For Your Dad Today!

Shreemi Verma Jun . 18 . 2017

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow and it’s only when you grow up and leave for your own home you realize his importance and fully appreciate it. So on the occasion of Father’s Day, here’s a list of 10 songs you should totally sing for him (at home, at a bar, wherever).

1. Thank you for being my dad- Jon Barker

2. Father and daughter- Paul Simon

3. Song for dad – Keith Urban

4. Daddy Dance with Me- Krystal Keith

5. Daddy’s lessons – Beyoncé

6. I Learned from You – Miley & Billy Ray Cyrus

7. Dance Like Yo Daddy – Meghan Trainor

8. Always be Your Baby- Natalie Grant

9. Song for My Father- Horace Silver

10. Daddy – Beyoncé

Catch the awesome videos of all these songs and other popular numbers on VH1, all day, everyday.

