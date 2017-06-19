Is Divyanka Tripathi Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Over Nach Baliye? Read Her Tweet

Tomorrow on #NachBaliye8. A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are prepping for the much awaited Nach Baliye 8 finale. The couple has been working hard since the beginning of the season and their fans have been super supportive of the couple since day 1.

Rumours started doing the rounds that Divyanka apparently spoke to the channel saying that she’ll quit Nach if she’s not declared the winner. She tweeted to put all rumours to rest: