Jacqueline Fernandez Wears The Coolest Boho Separates

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 19 . 2017
Jacqueline Fernandez has an amazing style quotient that exudes her bubbly personality and we simply love it. Last night she showed us how she does it in a fun boho-chic ensemble and flashing the perfect smile for the shutterbugs.

Celebrity stylist Narola C Jamir selected this monochrome matching separates from Wandering. The billowy top and high-low skirt combo looked adorable on her. She styled the look with a sling bag from Bulgari and pointed-toe heels from YSL. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil kept up with the happy vibes and gave her a high ponytail and dewy beauty look.

Let your style be on point just like hers, with these sexy heels: 

