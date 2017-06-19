Jacqueline Fernandez Wears The Coolest Boho Separates

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has an amazing style quotient that exudes her bubbly personality and we simply love it. Last night she showed us how she does it in a fun boho-chic ensemble and flashing the perfect smile for the shutterbugs.

Celebrity stylist Narola C Jamir selected this monochrome matching separates from Wandering. The billowy top and high-low skirt combo looked adorable on her. She styled the look with a sling bag from Bulgari and pointed-toe heels from YSL. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil kept up with the happy vibes and gave her a high ponytail and dewy beauty look.

