We’re Loving The Colour Of Shweta Bachchan’s Goyard Tote

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

As you all know, the Goyard has been one of the most trending brands RN. Almost every B-town celeb owns one in different colours. We recently spotted Shweta Bachchan Nanda donning her off-duty style with a lot of sass! She was dressed in grey tracks detailed with multi-coloured stripes on just one leg. She paired this with a bright coral coloured V-neck tee. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she wore white sneakers to complete this look. For her laid-back off-duty style she carried her oversized Goyard tote in a teal green shade.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Kareena Kapoor Khan also has a Goyard in the exact same shade but is differently shaped.

Take a look her Bebo’s version:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Which one do you prefer? Let us know by commenting below.