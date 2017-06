Malaika Arora

There’s never a day when Malaika Arora doesn’t look fabulous. With her eye for turning simple pieces into a stunning look, we loved her get up on father’s day! The actress was out and about with her sister and her father to celebrate the day in a lovely floral embroidered shirt. She wore the shirt like a kurta over a pair of white frayed denims. An XL tote bag, nude heels and statement earrings looked wonderful with her outfit.

