Photos: Shenaz Treasury’s Beautiful Greek Holiday

Swagata Dam Jun . 19 . 2017

Actress Shenaz Treasury is now a globetrotter, who explores various gorgeous destinations for a living. And her Instagram photos never cease to give us major #TravelGoals. The latest pictures from her Greek holiday are no different. See her chilling in Greece.

Yes this stunning temple is on a cliff by the ocean. Poseidon was the God of the sea🌊 in Greek Mythology. When ignored, he struck the ground with his trident and caused earthquakes, drownings and shipwrecks. Sailors prayed to Poseidon for a safe voyage, sometimes drowning horses as a sacrifice. Do we have a Mahabharata version of Poseidon??? 🌈🔥🌊 #sunio #traveldiary # #travelblogger #travelblog #travelvlog #travelinstyle #traveljunkie #travel #traveling #keepmoving #instatravel #instatraveling #globetrotter #globetrotting #traveldiary #travelingram #travelbug #travels #explorer #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #globetrotter ##femalexplorer #wanderlust #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #globetrotter #travelwithshenaz

A post shared by Travel Backbends & Smiles (@shenaztreasury) on

Good afternoon world 🌎 Where are you today?? 🌺👀I'm in Greece 🇬🇷 and in the most romantic place I have ever been to in my life. Fallen in ❤️ with Santorini with its white washed homes; blue skies and epic views! If you're looking for a honeymoon spot or a place to rekindle your relationship- this is it! #travelvlogger #traveldiary #travelwithshenaz #travelblogger #travelblog #travelvlog #travelinstyle #traveljunkie #travel #traveling #keepmoving #instatravel #instatraveling #globetrotter #globetrotting #traveldiary #travelingram #travelbug #travels #explorer #femalexplorer #wanderlust #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #globetrotter #travelwithshenaz #santorini #liliumhotel #liliumsantorini

A post shared by Travel Backbends & Smiles (@shenaztreasury) on

Scorpios Mykonos reminds me of Goa. Feel at home here!!! When you're staying at the @myconiancollectionhotels Myconian Ambassador it's an easy and gorgeous walk to get to @scorpiosmyk which is my favorite place for sunset in Mykonos. The Myconian Ambassador is the best location to stay at in my opinion, close to everything if you like to be in the center of it all, choose this one! #myconianambassador #MyconianAvaton #MyconianImperial #RoyalMyconian #MyconianUtopia #MyconianVillaCollection #travelwithshenaz #traveldiary #travelblogger #hotellife #travelblog #travelvlog #travelinstyle #traveljunkie #travel #traveling #keepmoving #instatravel #instatraveling #globetrotter #globetrotting #traveldiary #travelingram #travelbug #travels #explorer #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #globetrotter ##femalexplorer #wanderlust @myconiancollectionhotels

A post shared by Travel Backbends & Smiles (@shenaztreasury) on

Beautiful!

