Photos: Shenaz Treasury’s Beautiful Greek Holiday

Actress Shenaz Treasury is now a globetrotter, who explores various gorgeous destinations for a living. And her Instagram photos never cease to give us major #TravelGoals. The latest pictures from her Greek holiday are no different. See her chilling in Greece.
🌈What's your paradise? 🌈🇬🇷I think I just found mine @santoriniisland @visitgreecegr #greece #travelwithshenaz
Even a bad hair day feels good when island hopping in Greece 🇬🇷 That's the enchanting island #hydra in the background. Check out my insta stories for the days adventures 🌈🌺 #travelwithshenaz
Welcome to my adventures in Greece! When in Greece 🇬🇷, channel your inner Goddess 👸Sitting by the Herodeon, ancient amphitheater built 2000 years ago, they still have concerts here @visitgreecegr #travelwithshenaz
Yes this stunning temple is on a cliff by the ocean. Poseidon was the God of the sea🌊 in Greek Mythology. When ignored, he struck the ground with his trident and caused earthquakes, drownings and shipwrecks. Sailors prayed to Poseidon for a safe voyage, sometimes drowning horses as a sacrifice. Do we have a Mahabharata version of Poseidon??? 🌈🔥🌊 #sunio #travelwithshenaz
What's the oldest city you've ever been? Mine may be right here in Greece 🇬🇷 Was indian civilization older than this? The first settlement here was in 7000 BC. I'm currently standing in the oldest city in Europe. @visitgreecegr #knossos #crete #travelwithshenaz
💥In Greek mythology, Sirens were dangerous women creatures, who lured nearby sailors with their music to shipwreck on the rocky coast of their island. Channeling my inner siren on the Red Beach Santorini. Beware Sailors 🔥💥. #greece @visitgreecegr #travelwithshenaz
Good afternoon world 🌎 Where are you today?? 🌺👀I'm in Greece 🇬🇷 and in the most romantic place I have ever been to in my life. Fallen in ❤️ with Santorini with its white washed homes; blue skies and epic views! If you're looking for a honeymoon spot or a place to rekindle your relationship- this is it! #travelwithshenaz #santorini #liliumhotel #liliumsantorini
What's the sexiest place you've ever been to?? 🌈💼✈️ Time to pack your bags and head to glamorous Mykonos for gloss, glitter ✨sun kissed bodies and champagne for breakfast. Check out my insta stories for more of sexy mykanos ❤️ #followmeto #mykanos #travelwithshenaz
What's your afternoon looking like?? Mine is in #mykonos #greece strutting around the most spectacular pool in the mountains with a stunning ocean view. 🌊 Afternoons be like….@myconiancollectionhotels #MyconianAvaton #travelwithshenaz
Where's your favorite sunset from? Mine is right here. Tell me -Can sunsets get better than this?! Oh Myconian Utopia Resort I will stay here forever if you let me 😎😊🌈 #MyconianVillaCollection #MyconianUtopia #travelwithshenaz Myconian Collection Hotels & Resorts
Scorpios Mykonos reminds me of Goa. Feel at home here!!! When you're staying at the @myconiancollectionhotels Myconian Ambassador it's an easy and gorgeous walk to get to @scorpiosmyk which is my favorite place for sunset in Mykonos. The Myconian Ambassador is the best location to stay at in my opinion, close to everything if you like to be in the center of it all, choose this one! #myconianambassador #MyconianAvaton #MyconianImperial #RoyalMyconian #MyconianUtopia #MyconianVillaCollection #travelwithshenaz
