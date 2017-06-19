Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Is Giving Us Serious Nail Art Inspiration

Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt has hands down, the best nail game we’ve seen so far. Words don’t do justice to how cool her nail art is. So, we guess you’ll just have to stare and gaze at that her fabulous artwork.

Scroll down to check out her super cool nail art:

pOp aRt nAiLs 💥💅🏻 stepping outta my comfort zone a bit… #funnails #nailsdid #popartnails #freshmani #nailart #manicure A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Sep 23, 2016 at 11:55pm PDT

Aren’t they all amazing! Pick your favourite from above and let us know by commenting below.