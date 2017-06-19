Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Is Giving Us Serious Nail Art Inspiration

Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt has hands down, the best nail game we’ve seen so far. Words don’t do justice to how cool her nail art is. So, we guess you’ll just have to stare and gaze at that her fabulous artwork.
Scroll down to check out her super cool nail art:
im baaaackkkk! 💅🏻 (with the nail art) today's nails – not the typical "Valentine's Day Nails" but I did a very nude color for my base with lots of stones and a few pearls. In the picture the stones look blue but there multi-colors. And after 4 years of going to many jewelers I finally decided to have my Canary made by the best! @asahni. 🐤💎🐥❤️ #nailart #freshmani #nudenails #blingbling #yellowdiamond #canarydiamond #nails #notd #manicure #trishaladutt #obsessed #valentinesdaynails #love
Today's Nails 💅 I wanted to do something fun and flirty for Spring 🌸 (even though the weather in NY is cold and ridiculous) — I did two colors, pink and peach with a camellia flower (my favorite) and a huge chunk of bling stuck together on one nail on both hands! #manicure #gelnails #nailart #camellia #blingbling #springnails #freshmani #cute #girly #dressyourface #hudabeauty #freshnails #japanesenailart #fashion #colorful #pinknails #peachnails #flower #trishaladutt #nyc #pretty
Today's Nails 💅 – Press ▶️ (pics don't do justice!) my hands are currently swollen but Im O.B.S.E.S.S.E.D with my 3D Swarovski Nails! The color I chose looks dark blue in some angles but the color is actually a deep purple. I put purple glitter on top of my thumb, middle finger, and pinky as well. #trishaladutt #3dnails #nailart #hudabeauty #dressyourface #manicure #nails #freshmani #love #obsessed #nyc #freshnails #swarovskinails #deeppurple #purplenails #fashion #chic #pretty
Aren’t they all amazing! Pick your favourite from above and let us know by commenting below.