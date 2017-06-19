Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Is Giving Us Serious Nail Art Inspiration

Sanaa Shah Jun . 19 . 2017

Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt has hands down, the best nail game we’ve seen so far. Words don’t do justice to how cool her nail art is. So, we guess you’ll just have to stare and gaze at that her fabulous artwork.

Scroll down to check out her super cool nail art:

Aren’t they all amazing! Pick your favourite from above and let us know by commenting below.

7
TAGS
celebrity beauty celebrity style Glitter Nail Polish nail art inspiration Sanjay Dutt Trishala Dutt
COMMENTS
