Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared An Adorable Photo With Daughter Suhana

On the occasion of Father’s day yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan got to spend a lot of time with his darling daughter, Suhana Khan. The duo was seen together throughout the launch of the Bandra restaurant, Arth, which is designed by none other than Gauri Khan. We have already shared a few photos of the duo from the event. Now, here’s a cute picture of the father-daughter duo that SRK shared on Twitter a while ago.

And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/t371Qq4CFP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 19, 2017

So cute! Both of them looked stunning at the party yesterday.