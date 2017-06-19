Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared An Adorable Photo With Daughter Suhana

Swagata Dam Jun . 19 . 2017

On the occasion of Father’s day yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan got to spend a lot of time with his darling daughter, Suhana Khan. The duo was seen together throughout the launch of the Bandra restaurant, Arth, which is designed by none other than Gauri Khan. We have already shared a few photos of the duo from the event. Now, here’s a cute picture of the father-daughter duo that SRK shared on Twitter a while ago.

So cute! Both of them looked stunning at the party yesterday.

