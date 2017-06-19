Sonam Kapoor Gives Her Easy-Breezy Ensemble An Edgy Twist

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is our fashion leader, and her style story is on our radar every time. So, whenever she tries on a new trend, we are taking notes. At an event last night, we couldn’t help but fall in love with her monochrome ensemble.

The Kapoor sisters contrived this stunning look together. Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor chose this pretty ensemble for her sister from their very own brand Rheson. The easy-breezy outfit from their Mogra collection had a cape style flare to it. To amp it up, they styled it with oxidised silver jewellery—jhumka earrings, necklace and kada bangles. The cute add-on was the handbag that she carried with her. She had her hair up in a loosely twisted side bun, and her dewy makeup was on point.

What we did not expect were the edgy, lace-up boots that she wore with this look. That’s an interesting twist, don’t you think?

She shared a BFF moment with Jacqueline Fernandez, and we can’t stop gushing over it. How cutely coordinated are they in monochrome!

Sonam Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernandez

