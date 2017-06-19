These Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actors Have Been Dating For 14 Years!

Swagata Dam Jun . 19 . 2017

Feeling light in Twilight

A post shared by Sandeep Baswana (@baswanasandeep) on

Sahil Mihir Virani and Teesha Gautam Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aka Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant have been together for 14 years. Yes, that’s right. The duo has been together and in love since 2002. But they’ve chosen not to formalize their bond by getting married. In fact, the two have been living in together for a long time now.

Sandeep was quoted by BollywoodShaadis.com saying, “A relationship should make your life easier. I have not told her, nor has she told me that ‘I will love you forever’, or ‘I am going to be there for you until the end of time’, but we will be together till there is love between us.”

His ladylove also echoes the same thoughts.

“I don’t need a signed piece of paper from a registered office. Security comes from within and not with diamonds, car or a marriage certificate. It comes from a connection with your soulmate. I was obsessed with him and used to get insecure, when I met him as a teenager. It’s no longer the case now.”

Sweet, na?

TAGS
Ashlesha Savant Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Sandeep Baswana
