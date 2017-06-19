These Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actors Have Been Dating For 14 Years!

Feeling light in Twilight A post shared by Sandeep Baswana (@baswanasandeep) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Sahil Mihir Virani and Teesha Gautam Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aka Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant have been together for 14 years. Yes, that’s right. The duo has been together and in love since 2002. But they’ve chosen not to formalize their bond by getting married. In fact, the two have been living in together for a long time now.

Our best friend's wedding !!!!! @sameervahluwalia ,bless you and @sharikaraina ,this is the only picture I have now …..more to follow,love you guys A post shared by Ashlesha (@ashleshasavant) on May 8, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

Sandeep was quoted by BollywoodShaadis.com saying, “A relationship should make your life easier. I have not told her, nor has she told me that ‘I will love you forever’, or ‘I am going to be there for you until the end of time’, but we will be together till there is love between us.”

May this Deepawali be the change to commence the celebration of a festival called life,may god bless you in ways that stir your soul to wake up and enjoy the most beautiful gift he bestowed upon us.lights,love,prosperity ,good health and blessings,may this Diwali bring all this and much more for you and the world . Happy Diwali A post shared by Ashlesha (@ashleshasavant) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

His ladylove also echoes the same thoughts.

“I don’t need a signed piece of paper from a registered office. Security comes from within and not with diamonds, car or a marriage certificate. It comes from a connection with your soulmate. I was obsessed with him and used to get insecure, when I met him as a teenager. It’s no longer the case now.”

Sweet, na?