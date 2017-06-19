This Short Film Featuring Saqib Saleem Is The Most Endearing Thing We’ve Seen All Day

Divya Rao Jun . 19 . 2017

You know what I love the most about short films? That they sometimes convey in a few minutes so much more than what a full length feature film would. Saqib Saleem’s Aamad is story like that. It revolves around the estranged relationship between a father and his son, and how they overcome their differences in his last moments.

It’s endearing, it’s emotional, and it most definitely will leave you wanting to call your father and tell him you love him. Check out this Father’s Day special here.

Teary eyed? So were we! :)

