“It Will Never Happen Again” – Katrina Kaif On Working With Ranbir Kapoor

That Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are no longer dating is something we all know. The two had a rather public breakup and Ranbir even admitted to Katrina’s presence in his life in a previous interview. Fans love to see the couple together, which is probably why Jagga Jasoos has been so well received so far – their chemistry is eclectic.

But will we continue to see more of them? Perhaps not. According to a recent report in Midday, Kat will not work with Ranbir again. Here’s what she reportedly told them.

It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.

Wow. Something tells me this was said in jest because it's really hard to imagine Katrina saying this so bluntly.