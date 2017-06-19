“It Will Never Happen Again” – Katrina Kaif On Working With Ranbir Kapoor

Divya Rao Jun . 19 . 2017
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

That Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are no longer dating is something we all know. The two had a rather public breakup and Ranbir even admitted to Katrina’s presence in his life in a previous interview. Fans love to see the couple together, which is probably why Jagga Jasoos has been so well received so far – their chemistry is eclectic.

But will we continue to see more of them? Perhaps not. According to a recent report in Midday, Kat will not work with Ranbir again. Here’s what she reportedly told them.

It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured to not work on a film together. It will never happen again.

Wow. Something tells me this was said in jest because it’s really hard to imagine Katrina saying this so bluntly. No? Yes? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

25
TAGS
Jagga Jasoos Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood

Here's How Katrina Kaif Is Going To Celebrate Her Birthday This Year
Jun . 16 . 2017
15

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Rainbow In This Colourful Number
Jun . 15 . 2017
15
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif Pulls Off A Summer Dress In The Monsoon
Jun . 14 . 2017
23

Bollywood

WATCH: Katrina Kaif Just Shared This BTS Video Of Dance Rehearsals With Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 12 . 2017
7

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Fetching Floral Dress Is Our Sunday Brunch Outfit Inspo
Jun . 10 . 2017
74

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Reacts To Fatima Sana Shaikh's Swimsuit Controversy
Jun . 9 . 2017
51
Ranbir Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh, Alia, Ranbir & Deepika Partied Together On Imtiaz Ali's Birthday
Jun . 17 . 2017
7
Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

This Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan Is Going Viral
Jun . 17 . 2017
17
Ranbir Kapoor

Fashion

Ranbir Kapoor Reminds Us Why We Love Basics So Much
Jun . 15 . 2017
11
Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood

Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has The Most Adorable Things To Say About Taimur Ali Khan!
Jun . 14 . 2017
44

Bollywood

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Won't Produce Any Film After Jagga Jasoos
Jun . 14 . 2017
7
Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

10 Iconic Things That Happened In Bollywood 10 Years Ago
Jun . 12 . 2017
41
Jagga Jasoos
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos

Bollywood

Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 7 . 2017
32

Bollywood

Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017
12
Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood

Jagga Jasoos Finally Has A Release Date
Apr . 13 . 2017
25
Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood

You Won't Believe How Many Songs 'Jagga Jasoos' Has
Feb . 9 . 2017
17

Bollywood

Video: Katrina Kaif Just Cut Anurag Basu's Hair & His Reaction Was Priceless!
Feb . 6 . 2017
17
Jagga Jasoos

Bollywood

VIDEO: The Trailer Of Jagga Jasoos Is Out And It's Worth The Wait!
Dec . 20 . 2016
241
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Photos: Shenaz Treasury's Beautiful Greek Holiday
Jun . 19 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Spotted With Taimur Ali Khan
Jun . 19 . 2017
51
Disha Patani

Bollywood

You're Going To Want To Take A Vacation After Seeing This Photo Of Disha Patani
Jun . 19 . 2017
4

Bollywood

These Photos Prove That Sonam Kapoor And Jacqueline Fernandes Are The Ultimate Bollywood BFFs
Jun . 19 . 2017
9
Aryan Khan | Source: Instagram

Bollywood

Aww! Aryan Khan Just Shared This Lovely Photo With Gauri Khan
Jun . 19 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Here Are Some Gorgeous Photos Of Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's Dreamy French Holiday
Jun . 17 . 2017
13
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Bollywood

9 Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Arora Workout Videos To Give You Some #SaturdayMotivation
Jun . 17 . 2017
9

Bollywood

PHOTOS: You Have To See Kareena Kapoor's Workout Leggings
Jun . 17 . 2017
10

Bollywood

Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post About Arbaaz Khan Is Too Cute!
Jun . 17 . 2017
23

Bollywood

Aww! Arbaaz Khan Posted The Sweetest Comment On Malaika Arora's Photo
Jun . 17 . 2017
21
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh, Alia, Ranbir & Deepika Partied Together On Imtiaz Ali's Birthday
Jun . 17 . 2017
7
Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

This Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Taimur Ali Khan Is Going Viral
Jun . 17 . 2017
17
VIEW MORE