Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

If you’re keeping up with Bollywood, you’ll know that Sonam Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Anand Ahuja. The two are inseparable these days and make a gazillion public appearances together. Sonam, who once shied away from talking about or flaunting her relationship, seems to be making an exception here.

We love seeing these two together and Anand took to Instagram to share the goofiest pictures of them together. Take a look, it’s adorable!

🐒🐰everyday A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Haha so cute, right?