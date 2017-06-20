Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback

The hands-free accessory, also known as the fanny pack, is a blessing from the past. Not only are they super stylish, it also makes carrying things with you so much convenient. While most of us wear it around the waist, there are a few celebrities who are adding a twist to this comeback.

Scroll down to see how they have worn the fanny pack:

1. Kendall Jenner

@KendallJenner out and about in Soho, New York. – 6/4/17 Sporting the @adidas X #Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Sneakers ($120). 🔥 A post shared by Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

@KendallJenner arriving at a studio in Manhattan. – 5/31/17 She's wearing the @illesteva Vinyl Sunglasses in Matte White ($220). ☁️ A post shared by Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset) on May 31, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

2. Cara Delevingne

🐶 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 8, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

3. The Rock

This style also happens to be one of the It accessories for 2017, which means it’s about time you get on it, too.

