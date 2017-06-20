Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback

Sanaa Shah Jun . 20 . 2017

The hands-free accessory, also known as the fanny pack, is a blessing from the past. Not only are they super stylish, it also makes carrying things with you so much convenient. While most of us wear it around the waist, there are a few celebrities who are adding a twist to this comeback.

Scroll down to see how they have worn the fanny pack:

1. Kendall Jenner

@KendallJenner out and about in Soho, New York. – 6/4/17 Sporting the @adidas X #Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Sneakers ($120). 🔥

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset) on

@KendallJenner arriving at a studio in Manhattan. – 5/31/17 She's wearing the @illesteva Vinyl Sunglasses in Matte White ($220). ☁️

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Closet (@kendalljennercloset) on

2. Cara Delevingne

🐶

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

3. The Rock

When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. 🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

This style also happens to be one of the It accessories for 2017, which means it’s about time you get on it, too.

To buy one— 

