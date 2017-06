Gauahar Khan

Who doesn’t like to sport a comfy and cool outfit on an off-duty day? Today, we are taking inspiration from Gauahar Khan and we’re making sure we do it right the next time.

Recently, we saw her at the airport looking uber-cool in her white tee and track pants that had white stripes just on the left leg. She updated these basics with oversized sunglasses, minimal accessories, a Burberry shoulder bag and shiny gold loafers.

