Gauri Khan Spills The Beans On What She Talks About With Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undeniably Bollywood’s powerful couple. The two have a love story that we see in movies or read about in books… and it’s so damn cute. But of course, one often wonders what they’re like when the paps are not watching or what they talk about. Well, Gauri who recently designed a restaurant gave us a little glimpse into just some of the things they talk about.

She recently told HT Cafe,

I must say that he’s been a great support. Shah Rukh is very talented with design and he is extremely creative. In fact, I discuss work with him off and on, and our conversations are always fruitful.

