"It Would Give Me Greater Joy To See Her Married" – Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor's Acting Plans

Divya Rao Jun . 20 . 2017
Khushi, Boney, Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor
Khushi, Boney, Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor

It’s time for our favourite 80s and 90s stars’ kids to be launched in Bollywood right now. No, really. It’s raining star kids anywhere and they might just reign Bollywood too! Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, and now Jhanvi Kapoor has been signed on for Sairat opposite Shahid Kapoor‘s brother Ishaan Khatter. She will be launched by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions, and that obviously sounds like a dream debut for any aspiring actor.

But her mum Sridevi wasn’t too thrilled with her career choice. She opened up to Mid-day on the dicey nature of the job.

Jhanvi wanted to do SOTY 2 and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother. Earlier I would take them (Jhanvi and Khushi) to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they  thought I was promoting Jhanvi. Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me.

Aww! Saif Ali Khan too recently mirrored Sridevi’s sentiments saying this wasn’t the career he wanted for his daughter given the insecurity that comes with it. But it looks like these two young girls are strong enough to take up the challenge.

