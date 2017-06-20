Here’s Why Salman Khan Doesn’t Make Out On-Screen

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with over 70 films to his credit. But the actor has never had a love making scene. Forget sex, he’s never even kissed on-screen. How and why does he stick to his clause, even in this day and age? Well in an interview to The Hindu, he revealed his reasons.

Because I’ve felt awkward when we used to watch films on VHS (Video Home System) at home. Our whole family used to watch an English film and when the main lead and the heroine used to smooch on-screen, you know, we used to feel awkward and turn around and start talking. That’s stuck in my head, so I’ve never done that.

