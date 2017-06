i-Cannes-Cur …. A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on May 28, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Other than their bomb-ass IG feed filled with pictures that aren’t your average OOTD, Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé have another thing in common; stylist Marni Senofonte.

A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Being the style mastermind behind Beyoncé’s world famous Lemonade visual, Marni’s high-profile clients have got nothing over her choice of legendary clothing.

Beyoncé’s eccentric styles:

MyFavoriteMintEverMade WhenWeMadeMintLemonade @maisonfrancescoscognamiglio …… A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Kendall’s quirky looks:

NotABusinessMan…She'sABusiness,……….Man! …… @kendalljenner …… @wolkmorais x @rickowensstorelosangeles x @ @calabasasseason @adidasoriginals A post shared by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

We’re quite excited to see Kenny pull off more super cool looks!