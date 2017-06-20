Raveena Tandon Amps Up Her Airport Look Like A Pro

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has been slaying the style game lately. We love her recent get-up that shows us how to ace wardrobe staples in two different ways.

We spotted her at the airport, sporting the basic combo of a white top and jeans. She styled it with knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, sunnies, stud earrings and an Armani Exchange jacket for the perfect, travel-friendly style.

We loved how she amped up the same basics with add-ons. She switched to statement earrings, a ring and pointed-toe heels. She played up her beauty game too with a bright lipstick that matched her shoes and shimmery eyes.

Transition your basic combo just like her, with these statement earrings: