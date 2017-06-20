Raveena Tandon Amps Up Her Airport Look Like A Pro

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 20 . 2017
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon has been slaying the style game lately. We love her recent get-up that shows us how to ace wardrobe staples in two different ways.

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon

We spotted her at the airport, sporting the basic combo of a white top and jeans. She styled it with knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, sunnies, stud earrings and an Armani Exchange jacket for the perfect, travel-friendly style.

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon

We loved how she amped up the same basics with add-ons. She switched to statement earrings, a ring and pointed-toe heels. She played up her beauty game too with a bright lipstick that matched her shoes and shimmery eyes.

Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon

Transition your basic combo just like her, with these statement earrings:

15
TAGS
Airport look Airport style Armani Exchange Basics celebrity fashion celebrity style Raveena Tandon
Related Stories
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon in Maatr

Bollywood

Movie Review: 'Maatr' Is A Good Concept Marred By Poor Performances
Apr . 21 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Here's Why The Censor Board Walked Out Of Raveena Tandon's Maatr
Apr . 17 . 2017
16
Raveena Tandon

Bollywood

Here's What Raveena Tandon Thinks About Surrogacy
Apr . 10 . 2017
15

Bollywood

This Bollywood Actress Refused To Promote Her Upcoming Film On TVF Due To Arunabh Kumar's Molestation Controversy
Mar . 22 . 2017
27

Bollywood

This Video Of Govinda & Raveena Tandon Will Make You Miss The 90s
Mar . 14 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Photo: Raveena Tandon Was Chilling With This Hollywood Legend
Jan . 27 . 2017
12
Airport style
Gauahar Khan

Fashion

Gauahar Khan's Comfy Airport Style Is Our Ideal Off-Duty Look
Jun . 20 . 2017
5
Deepika Padukone

Fashion

Deepika Padukone Combines 3 Big Trends For The Perfect Airport Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
40
Sophie Choudry

Fashion

Sophie Choudry Proves That Stripes Will Never Go Out Of Style
Jun . 15 . 2017
16
Shruti Haasan

Fashion

You Can Easily Steal Shruti Haasan's Airport Style
Jun . 14 . 2017
27

Fashion

You Can Easily Wear Priyanka Chopra's Chic Airport Style To A Dinner Date
Jun . 13 . 2017
41
Pooja Hegde

Fashion

How To Rock A Ripped Sweater Like Pooja Hegde
Jun . 13 . 2017
20
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Gauahar Khan

Fashion

Gauahar Khan's Comfy Airport Style Is Our Ideal Off-Duty Look
Jun . 20 . 2017
5

Fashion

Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback
Jun . 20 . 2017
0

Fashion

We're Obsessed With Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Ensemble's
Jun . 20 . 2017
3
Jacqueline Fernandez

Fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez Wears The Coolest Boho Separates
Jun . 19 . 2017
18

Fashion

We're Loving The Colour Of Shweta Bachchan's Goyard Tote
Jun . 19 . 2017
147
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Gives Her Easy-Breezy Ensemble An Edgy Twist
Jun . 19 . 2017
29
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt's Weekend Looks Will Be On Your 'Must-Wear' List
Jun . 19 . 2017
52

Fashion

Sayani Gupta Brings Her A-Game In Monochrome
Jun . 17 . 2017
4
Sarah Jane Dias

Fashion

Sarah Jane Dias Wears A Champagne Dress With A Sexy Back
Jun . 17 . 2017
68
Sonam Bajwa

Fashion

Sonam Bajwa Is The New Diva We're Stalking For Style Inspo
Jun . 17 . 2017
1
Diana Penty

Fashion

You Will Want To Borrow Diana Penty's Comfy Designer Outfit
Jun . 17 . 2017
27
Malaika Arora

Fashion

Malaika Arora's OOTN Will Make You Wish It Was Y2K
Jun . 17 . 2017
23
VIEW MORE