Shahid & Mira Kapoor Look Spectacular In This Wedding Photo!

Shreemi Verma Jun . 20 . 2017

Shahid and Mira Kapoor have returned from London from a family friend’s wedding, where they looked amazing, as always. Now, Shahid shared another photo of the two where they look spectacular! I mean, seriously, just look at them.

🌹

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

8
TAGS
Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
Related Stories
Mira Kapoor

Bollywood

This Unseen Photo Of Mira Rajput And Misha Is Too Damn Cute!
Jun . 20 . 2017
18
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
100

Bollywood

JUST IN: Shahid Kapoor, Misha Kapoor & Mira Rajput Are One Adorable Family!
Jun . 7 . 2017
25

Bollywood

IN PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Hit The Gym Together!
May . 31 . 2017
98

Bollywood

Mira Kapoor To Do An Ad With Baby Misha Soon?
May . 11 . 2017
38
Mira Rajput

Bollywood

Oops! Mira Rajput Was Reportedly Fined For Breaking A Traffic Law
May . 8 . 2017
20
Shahid Kapoor
Mira Kapoor

Bollywood

Shahid & Mira Kapoor Make A Royal Couple In These Wedding Photos
Jun . 19 . 2017
229
Shahid & Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's Couple Style Is On Another Level
Jun . 15 . 2017
100

Bollywood

JUST IN: Shahid Kapoor, Misha Kapoor & Mira Rajput Are One Adorable Family!
Jun . 7 . 2017
25

Bollywood

Here's How Shahid Kapoor Is Helping Mira Rajput To Get Fit!
Jun . 6 . 2017
47
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha
Jun . 5 . 2017
59

Bollywood

Everyone, Go Home! Shahid Kapoor Has Posted The Cutest Misha Kapoor Video Yet!
Jun . 3 . 2017
45
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

The Trailer Of Mubarakan Is Finally Here & It's Absolutely Hilarious!
Jun . 20 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Salman Khan Finally Confirms He's In A Relationship
Jun . 20 . 2017
14
Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha's Intense Workout Video Proves She's Fit AF
Jun . 20 . 2017
3
Salman Khan

Bollywood

Here's Why Salman Khan Doesn't Make Out On-Screen
Jun . 20 . 2017
5

Bollywood

29 Year Old Actress Reportedly Committed Suicide
Jun . 20 . 2017
4
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur

Bollywood

This Has Got To Be The Cutest Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan
Jun . 20 . 2017
18

Bollywood

Veteran Actor Amrit Pal Passes Away
Jun . 20 . 2017
1

Bollywood

"It Would Give Me Greater Joy To See Her Married" - Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor's Acting Plans
Jun . 20 . 2017
23

Bollywood

This Unseen Photo Of Mira Rajput And Misha Is Too Damn Cute!
Jun . 20 . 2017
18

Bollywood

Anand Ahuja Just Shared These Super Goofy Photos Of Sonam Kapoor
Jun . 20 . 2017
5
Gauri Khan

Bollywood

Gauri Khan Spills The Beans On What She Talks About With Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 20 . 2017
10

Bollywood

This Short Film Featuring Saqib Saleem Is The Most Endearing Thing We've Seen All Day
Jun . 19 . 2017
1
VIEW MORE