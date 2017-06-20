Shahid and Mira Kapoor have returned from London from a family friend’s wedding, where they looked amazing, as always. Now, Shahid shared another photo of the two where they look spectacular! I mean, seriously, just look at them.
Shahid & Mira Kapoor Look Spectacular In This Wedding Photo!
Shahid and Mira Kapoor have returned from London from a family friend’s wedding, where they looked amazing, as always. Now, Shahid shared another photo of the two where they look spectacular! I mean, seriously, just look at them.
BollywoodIN PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Hit The Gym Together!
BollywoodMira Kapoor To Do An Ad With Baby Misha Soon?
BollywoodOops! Mira Rajput Was Reportedly Fined For Breaking A Traffic Law
BollywoodShahid & Mira Kapoor Make A Royal Couple In These Wedding Photos
BollywoodHere's How Shahid Kapoor Is Helping Mira Rajput To Get Fit!
BollywoodDeepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha
BollywoodEveryone, Go Home! Shahid Kapoor Has Posted The Cutest Misha Kapoor Video Yet!
BollywoodThe Trailer Of Mubarakan Is Finally Here & It's Absolutely Hilarious!
BollywoodSalman Khan Finally Confirms He's In A Relationship
BollywoodSonakshi Sinha's Intense Workout Video Proves She's Fit AF
BollywoodHere's Why Salman Khan Doesn't Make Out On-Screen
Bollywood29 Year Old Actress Reportedly Committed Suicide
BollywoodThis Has Got To Be The Cutest Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan
BollywoodVeteran Actor Amrit Pal Passes Away
Bollywood"It Would Give Me Greater Joy To See Her Married" - Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor's Acting Plans
BollywoodAnand Ahuja Just Shared These Super Goofy Photos Of Sonam Kapoor
BollywoodGauri Khan Spills The Beans On What She Talks About With Shah Rukh Khan
BollywoodThis Short Film Featuring Saqib Saleem Is The Most Endearing Thing We've Seen All Day