Sonakshi Sinha’s Intense Workout Video Proves She’s Fit AF

Swagata Dam Jun . 20 . 2017

Sonakshi Sinha has undergone an immense transformation in the last few years and now boasts of a super fit body. Recently, the actress shared an intense workout video, giving us major #FitnessGoals. Check this out.

More power to you, girl!

Sonakshi Sinha
