The Pout Case Is A Must Have For Any Makeup Addict

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 20 . 2017

It’s a familiar story. You are running late to meeting and haven’t had the time to do your makeup. You rummage through your tote to find your favourite lipstick, whilst simultaneously preparing your phone’s camera to act as mirror. Basically, it’s utter chaos in an already stressful situation. Luckily, there now exists a product to help you streamline this process.

The Pout Case is a cool innovation that allows you to store your makeup products in a phone case. The ingenious case contains a slide-out compartment that can hold 3 products. The brand allows you to choose from an array of 7 lipsticks, 4 foundations and a clear lip balm.

Since your phone needs to look as good as you, the case too comes in a range of trendy colour combinations such as, white-gold, black-gold, white-pink and black-pink. Like all good cases, this one too is shock-absorbing and sleek. However, it is only compatible with iPhone 6, 6S and 7.

Currently, the product is available for pre-order on the brand’s website. The case itself retails for £30, whilst the set of 3 makeup products come for £20. Although this definitely constitutes a splurge, we can’t help but admire the convenience of using it.

