TV Actress Gets Shamed For Posting A Photo Of Herself In Lingerie

Yesterday, Aneri Vajani aka Beyhadh’s Saanjh posted a photo of herself in lingerie, wishing her fans a happy Yoga Day. And soon after that, her comments section was flooded with endless harsh comments. While some shamed her for her frame, some dissed her for posing in her undergarments.

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

A while ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh was trolled for her swimsuit photos and Priyanka Chopra was also targeted by a lot of haters for ‘showing her legs’ in front of PM Narendra Modi. But on the brighter side, a lot of people have come forward in support of these girls.