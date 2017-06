Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty‘s changing things up—And we’re loving it! For her upcoming movie promotions, Athiya wore something out of the ordinary. In fact, it’s so unique that we have to zoom into the whole look to see what it’s about…

Wearing Bibhu Mohapatra separates her look was a mix of edgy and classy. Her striped trousers was paired with a white shirt with black piping and a monochrome barlette.

Also, how cute is Athiya?

