Ileana D’Cruz Goes The Prim And Proper Route When Acing Monochrome

Ileana D’Cruz

We just got over Ileana D’Cruz‘s fashionable vacation and she is at it again, this time promoting her upcoming movie Mubarakan.

Ileana D’Cruz

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi takes the prim and proper route by choosing this smart white shirt from Zara and a pleated black skirt from Sameer Madan. She keeps the styling simple with statement heels from Zara. Celebrity makeup artist Divya Chablani gives her a dewy beauty look with subtle smoky eyes and berry lips. Celebrity hairstylist Sheetal Khan goes with the theme by keeping her hair straight with a middle parting.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ace monochrome just like her, with this skirt: