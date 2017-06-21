Jhanvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Are Giving Us BFF Style Goals

Sanaa Shah Jun . 21 . 2017
Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Khan
Jhanvi Kapoor, Sarah Ali Khan

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were recently spotted exiting the airport wearing the EXACT same kurta. While they opted to twin wearing the same outfit, they styled this kurta in completely different ways. While Sara went all white with her look, Jhanvi opted for a neon green patiala and a printed dupatta. They looked super cute & equally stylish donning the same outfit worn in their own way.

Sara Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Khan

If there’s anything we’ve learnt from these star kids who also seem to be BFFs, is that their looks are pretty easy to re-create.

Looking for a white kurta?

23
