    • Mira Kapoor’s Floral Top Will Bring Back Summer Sunshine

    Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 21 . 2017
    Mira Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor

    We don’t doubt that Mira Kapoor brings her own sunshine but if you do, then check her out in this top. Mira sports a bright floral top over a pair of plain dark denims. The top looks so good that it make us wish for the the good old summer days instead of the recent gloomy monsoon vibe. Sometimes fashion needs no statement and Mira’s style is all about that. Simple and stunning, we love it!

    Check out more images in the gallery below.

    Mira Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor

    And this is how adorable they look together!

    Mira Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor
    Mira Kapoor with Shahid Kapoor

    Want a cute floral top like hers?

    TAGS
    celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor
