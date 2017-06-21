Photo Alert: Jennifer Winget Looks Stunning While Doing Yoga!

Shreemi Verma Jun . 21 . 2017

Like the rest of the world, TV actress Jennifer Winget is celebrating World Yoga Day. She posted this photo of hers on Instagram, looking like a million bucks, as always.

Imma be a Yogini …coz when you own your breath, no one can steal your peace. #alwaysbeaworkinprogress #calmisasuperpower

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Such a stunner!

