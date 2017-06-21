Sridevi Charms Us All In This Blush Pink Ensemble

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 21 . 2017
Sridevi
Sridevi

Sridevi‘s recent appearance just makes us fall in love with her all over again! For her new movie Mom’s promotion, she chooses a blush pink ensemble to charm us all.

Sridevi
Sridevi

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel selects this gorgeous outfit from AM:PM, which has a cover-up with embellishments on the front. She styles it with beige stilettos from Shoes That Fit You and boho-chic statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Her makeup suits the colour tone and celebrity makeup and hair stylist Arti Nayar styles her mane is soft waves.

Sridevi
Sridevi

Go for a pretty pink look with this dress:

12
TAGS
AM:PM (Ankur and Priyanka Modi) Ami Patel Amrapali Jewels Arti Nayar celebrity fashion celebrity style Shoes That Fit You Sridevi
Related Stories
Ami Patel
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty's Outfit Is A Wardrobe Necessity
Jun . 21 . 2017
8
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut Makes Pleated Pants A Thing
Jun . 12 . 2017
7
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Combines 4 Big Trends Into One Killer Look
Jun . 12 . 2017
7
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Latest Designer Arm Candy
Jun . 5 . 2017
60
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt Wears The Heels That Are Trending On Our Timeline
Jun . 2 . 2017
340
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

We Give Kangana Ranaut A Ten For Her School Girl Style
May . 15 . 2017
21
Sridevi

Bollywood

"It Would Give Me Greater Joy To See Her Married" - Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor's Acting Plans
Jun . 20 . 2017
32
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Desi Style Is Perfect For A Monsoon Wedding
Jun . 14 . 2017
42

Bollywood

PHOTOS: Sridevi & Her Daughters Looked Stunning As They Stepped Out For Dinner Last Night
Jun . 12 . 2017
15

Bollywood

IN PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor Stepped Out With Her Tiny Furry Friend!
Jun . 9 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Sridevi Didn't Speak To Boney Kapoor For 3 Months - Here's Why!
Jun . 5 . 2017
34
Sridevi

Fashion

We're Beyond Obsessed With Sridevi's Monotone Desi Ensemble
May . 11 . 2017
17
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Ileana D'Cruz

Fashion

Ileana D'Cruz Goes The Prim And Proper Route When Acing Monochrome
Jun . 21 . 2017
3
Sarah Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor

Fashion

Jhanvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Are Giving Us BFF Style Goals
Jun . 21 . 2017
21
Shutterstock image shit by Nuamfolio

Fashion

Top 10 Yoga Wardrobe Must-Haves
Jun . 21 . 2017
2
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Bookmark Sonam Kapoor's Outfit To Look Stylish This Monsoon
Jun . 21 . 2017
2
Malaika Arora | Disha Patani | Kareena Kapoor

Fashion

What Your Favourite Celebrities Wear For Their Yoga Sesh
Jun . 21 . 2017
4
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Outfit Will Be Your Ultimate Hump Day Go-To
Jun . 21 . 2017
22
Gauahar Khan

Fashion

Gauahar Khan's Comfy Airport Style Is Our Ideal Off-Duty Look
Jun . 20 . 2017
34
Kendall Jenner (Source: Instagram | @KendallJenner)

Fashion

Kendall Jenner & Beyoncé Have Something In Common
Jun . 20 . 2017
6
Raveena Tandon

Fashion

Raveena Tandon Amps Up Her Airport Look Like A Pro
Jun . 20 . 2017
38

Fashion

Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback
Jun . 20 . 2017
2

Fashion

We're Obsessed With Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Ensemble's
Jun . 20 . 2017
18
Malaika Arora

Fashion

After Looking At Malaika Arora, You'll Never Skip Your Morning Workout
Jun . 20 . 2017
40
VIEW MORE