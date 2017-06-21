Sridevi Charms Us All In This Blush Pink Ensemble

Sridevi

Sridevi‘s recent appearance just makes us fall in love with her all over again! For her new movie Mom’s promotion, she chooses a blush pink ensemble to charm us all.

Sridevi

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel selects this gorgeous outfit from AM:PM, which has a cover-up with embellishments on the front. She styles it with beige stilettos from Shoes That Fit You and boho-chic statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Her makeup suits the colour tone and celebrity makeup and hair stylist Arti Nayar styles her mane is soft waves.

Sridevi

Go for a pretty pink look with this dress: