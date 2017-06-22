5 Celebrities Who Hate Wearing Bras

Doesn’t matter if you’re an A-cup or a DD, as women we cannot deny the comfort of taking off your bra. For a lot of us, the first thing we do as soon as we get home from work is— take off the bra, unbutton pants and change into pyjamas. The bra feels like a prison to a lot of women but only some hold the courage to not want to be in it.

Here are some super hot celebrities who don’t want to be caged by bras:

1. Kendall Jenner

😜 @490tx A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:33am PST

2. Bella Hadid

NYC 💋 HOME A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

3. Gigi Hadid

morning stretch 😆☕️ happy Tuesday @dailyfrontrow @mertalas @erinparsonsmakeup @brycescarlett A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

4. Miley Cyrus

Woke up in Muah @happyhippiefdn Special Valentines edition merch!!!!!!! ❤️💋🌹 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:29am PST

5. Emily Ratajkowski

Superbowl Sunday! 🏈Who's ready? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08am PST

We’re loving these celebs go bold with their fashion choices. Share your views by commenting below.