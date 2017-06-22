5 Celebrities Who Hate Wearing Bras

Sanaa Shah Jun . 22 . 2017

Doesn’t matter if you’re an A-cup or a DD, as women we cannot deny the comfort of taking off your bra. For a lot of us, the first thing we do as soon as we get home from work is— take off the bra, unbutton pants and change into pyjamas. The bra feels like a prison to a lot of women but only some hold the courage to not want to be in it.

Here are some super hot celebrities who don’t want to be caged by bras:

1. Kendall Jenner

😜 @490tx

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

2. Bella Hadid

NYC 💋 HOME

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

3. Gigi Hadid

morning stretch 😆☕️ happy Tuesday @dailyfrontrow @mertalas @erinparsonsmakeup @brycescarlett

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

4. Miley Cyrus

Woke up in Muah @happyhippiefdn Special Valentines edition merch!!!!!!! ❤️💋🌹

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

5. Emily Ratajkowski

Superbowl Sunday! 🏈Who's ready?

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

We’re loving these celebs go bold with their fashion choices. Share your views by commenting below.

1
TAGS
Bella Hadid celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Gigi Hadid Kendall Jenner Miley Cyrus trend
Related Stories
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Source: Instagram | @KendallJenner)

Fashion

Kendall Jenner & Beyoncé Have Something In Common
Jun . 20 . 2017
6

Fashion

Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback
Jun . 20 . 2017
2

Bollywood

Just Some Photos Of Priyanka Chopra Casually Chilling With Kendall Jenner & Nicole Kidman
Jun . 5 . 2017
14

Fashion

Top 10 Unforgettable Fashion Moments From Cannes 2017
May . 29 . 2017
32
Beauty Looks From Cannes 2017

Beauty

Beauty Looks From Cannes 2017 That Are Easy To Replicate
May . 23 . 2017
33
Source: kendallj.com

Fashion

Kendall Jenner Wore Denim Shorts On The Red Carpet Of Cannes 2017
May . 23 . 2017
12
Gigi Hadid

Beauty

7 Celebrity Inspired Hairstyles For Summer
May . 17 . 2017
16
Met Gala 2017

Fashion

10 Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2017 Met Gala
May . 2 . 2017
67
Gigi Hadid for Reebok Classic

Fashion

Gigi Hadid Reveals All Her Secrets In This Video
Apr . 28 . 2017
12
Gigi Hadid (Source: Instagram | @gigihadid)

Fashion

22 Outfits Gigi Hadid Can Repeat For Her Birthday
Apr . 24 . 2017
3
Gigi Hadid

Fashion

Gigi Hadid Is Coming To Mumbai & We're Legit Freaking Out
Apr . 13 . 2017
6

Fashion

The Revival Of The Corset
Mar . 30 . 2017
2
Celebrity Spotting
Ileana D'Cruz

Fashion

Ileana D'Cruz Looks Fit & Fabulous In Coordinated Gym Gear
Jun . 22 . 2017
0
Kalki Koechlin

Fashion

Kalki Koechlin Knows How To Make A Statement With Her Boots
Jun . 21 . 2017
1
Mira Kapoor

Fashion

Mira Kapoor's Floral Top Will Bring Back Summer Sunshine
Jun . 21 . 2017
40
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty's Outfit Is A Wardrobe Necessity
Jun . 21 . 2017
22
Sarah Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor

Fashion

Jhanvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Are Giving Us BFF Style Goals
Jun . 21 . 2017
37
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Bookmark Sonam Kapoor's Outfit To Look Stylish This Monsoon
Jun . 21 . 2017
4
trend
Henna art | Source: Shutterstock

Bollywood

Henna Ideas To Make You The Most Stylish Desi Girl
Jun . 22 . 2017
0

Fashion

Fanny Packs Are Making A Comeback
Jun . 20 . 2017
2

Fashion

H&M Will Give Your Old Clothes A New Life
Jun . 6 . 2017
7
Ripped Jeans

Fashion

The Ripped Denim Trend Gets A Makeover
May . 25 . 2017
10
Zara Sliders

Fashion

Trade Your Flip-Flops For This Stylish Footwear
May . 24 . 2017
4

Fashion

5 Tattoo Ideas For Your Next Ink
May . 15 . 2017
7
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

VIDEO: Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-Star Matin Rey's Audition Is Adorable
Jun . 22 . 2017
0
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Travel Photos Are Breathtakingly Beautiful
Jun . 22 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Sridevi Reacts To Jhanvi Kapoor's Link Up Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 22 . 2017
0
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Salman Khan Reveals Details Of Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tubelight
Jun . 22 . 2017
2
Henna art | Source: Shutterstock

Bollywood

Henna Ideas To Make You The Most Stylish Desi Girl
Jun . 22 . 2017
0
Palak

Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Reportedly Refused To Audition For This Star's Film
Jun . 22 . 2017
5

Bollywood

VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Rapping To Badshah's DJ Waley Babu Will Give You Life
Jun . 22 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Here's Why Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-Star Zhu Zhu Is Being Kept Away From Promotions
Jun . 22 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Throwback Video: When Kareena Kapoor Took A Dig At Katrina Kaif
Jun . 22 . 2017
2
Kareena Kapoor Khan | Image source: Instagram @poonamdamania

Bollywood

Guess Which Director Kareena Kapoor Is Reuniting With
Jun . 22 . 2017
4
Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood

Guess Who This Popular Bollywood Actress Is
Jun . 22 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Here's Why This Actress Singer Stopped Smoking Weed
Jun . 22 . 2017
1
VIEW MORE