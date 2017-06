Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt needs a prize for wearing the most relatable and cute tee. Out and about this afternoon in the Mumbai rains, Alia wore a sporty outfit that included a innovative tee that reads ‘You Are Boring Bye.’ For real, how funny is that?

While Alia wore the tee with her gym wear, we’re certain you can also wear it with a cute denim skirt and white sneakers!

How cute are you, Alia?!

Would you love to own a tee like this? We definitely would!

