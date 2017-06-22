Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Travel Photos Are Breathtakingly Beautiful

Swagata Dam Jun . 22 . 2017

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently in Malta and she has been sharing some really stunning photos from there. Here are some of the most beautiful clicks from her trip.

Squinting…. photo credits for all my pictures @melissajin92

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

We be jumpin

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Another door

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

The door

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

So nice!

3
TAGS
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Related Stories
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Reacts To Fatima Sana Shaikh's Swimsuit Controversy
Jun . 9 . 2017
56
Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood

Photos : Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Rocking A Swimsuit
Jun . 7 . 2017
16

Bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reacts To Playing Aamir Khan's Lover In Her Next Film
May . 9 . 2017
19

Bollywood

Confirmed! This Actress Has Been Cast In Thugs Of Hindostan!
May . 5 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Dangal's Fatima Sana Shaikh Looks Unrecognizable In This New Photo
Apr . 15 . 2017
48

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan & Dangal Girl Sanya's Twitter Chat Is Too Cute
Jan . 12 . 2017
46
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

VIDEO: Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-Star Matin Rey's Audition Is Adorable
Jun . 22 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Sridevi Reacts To Jhanvi Kapoor's Link Up Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 22 . 2017
2
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Salman Khan Reveals Details Of Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tubelight
Jun . 22 . 2017
4
Henna art | Source: Shutterstock

Bollywood

Henna Ideas To Make You The Most Stylish Desi Girl
Jun . 22 . 2017
2
Palak

Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Reportedly Refused To Audition For This Star's Film
Jun . 22 . 2017
7
Source: Giphy

Bollywood

5 Celebrities Who Hate Wearing Bras
Jun . 22 . 2017
3

Bollywood

VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Rapping To Badshah's DJ Waley Babu Will Give You Life
Jun . 22 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Here's Why Salman Khan's Tubelight Co-Star Zhu Zhu Is Being Kept Away From Promotions
Jun . 22 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Throwback Video: When Kareena Kapoor Took A Dig At Katrina Kaif
Jun . 22 . 2017
5
Kareena Kapoor Khan | Image source: Instagram @poonamdamania

Bollywood

Guess Which Director Kareena Kapoor Is Reuniting With
Jun . 22 . 2017
5
Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood

Guess Who This Popular Bollywood Actress Is
Jun . 22 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Here's Why This Actress Singer Stopped Smoking Weed
Jun . 22 . 2017
1
VIEW MORE