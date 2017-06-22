Henna Ideas To Make You The Most Stylish Desi Girl

With Eid just around the corner, all you women will be adorning yourself with some henna art. While the traditional designs still exist and are classics, we’ve jotted some cool ideas for you to do it differently this time. Some are geometric while some are minimal, choose your favourite one from the list below and try it out for this special occasion.
Scroll down to get inspired:
Henna Inspiration 💙 • and my constant urge to make geometrical patterns on such an organically shaped canvas • 😄#hennachallenges #practicemakesprogress . . . #geometry #henna #geometrytattoo #mehndi #mehendi #naturalbodyart #squares #challenge #instaArt #instaartistsn #HennaArtist #Photography #yogaArt #ArtisMeditation #soothingimages #tribalart #bohowedding #weddinginspiration #henna2016 #TokoMehndi #worldofArt #myaddictionisreal #hennaAddict #lovefordetails
When I end up working in a place where all furniture is turquoise my day starts off just perfecto! 😁• • #newdelhi #india #mehendi #mehndi #mehandi #turquoise #design #furniture #turquoisefurniture #teal #tealArt #interiordesign #interieurdesign #homedecor #adornment #hkv #zentangle #delhiwedding #dillihaat #saketmall #greenparkmarket #southdelhi #patterns #delhihenna #happy #goodmorning #saturdayvibe #hindutradition
• Simplicity 💙 • . . . #henna #mehndi #mehendi #mehandi #simplicity #bracelet #jewelry #jewellery #armband #boho #bohojewelry #bohowedding #bohemian #accessories #accessoires #bohemianaccessories #fashion #bohemianfashion #lief #lieffestival #metaalkathedraal #bucketlistfestival #adornment #naturaljewelry #floral #bloem #ibiza #ibizafashion #festivaloutfit
необычная роспись для Салтанат😏 по эскизу @girly_henna . . . #мехенди#актобе#мехендиактобе#актобемехенди #мехендиуральск#мехендиатырау #мехендиактау #мехендиаяна #мехендиастана #мехендиалматы #henna#hennaartist #mehndi #mehendi #7enna #ayanahenna#aqtobe #aqtobe #aktobe #aktobecity #hennaart #hennadesign #hennabridal #hennaforfun #hennastyles #arabichenna
This 1 is Best for Eid @Zeeesays #zeeesays ・・・ By @hennaby_mk #ramadan2017 #ramadankareem #pretty #mehendi #mehendidesign #mehendiartist #henna #hennadesign #hennaart #hennatattoo #beautiful #wedding #functions #events #art #tattoo #color #mehendiinspire #hennainspire #inspirational #bridal #eidspecial #instaart #bodyart #hennalove #bridal #arabichenna #arabicdesigns #traditionalhenna
beautiful 😍😍 // by @hennabyleanna . . . #henna #mehndi #whitehenna #wakeupandmakeup #zentangle #boho #monakattan #flowers #hennadesign #tattoo #girlyhenna #art #inspo #hennainspo #hennaart #photooftheday #mendhi #hennaartist #hennatattoo #naturalhenna #bridalhenna #7enna #doodle #art #mandala #trendsandco #beauty #love #feather
#repost#maharani_mehendi @maharani_mehendi #repost #ماشاءالله so pretty 😍tag your friends #wedding #dulhaanddulhan #inspiration #repost #mehndi#mehndilove #henna #makeup #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #dollhousedubai #monakattan #alyakattan #zukreat #universodamaquiagem_oficial #dressyourface#wakeupandmakeup#sigmabeauty#houseoflashea#vegas_nay#motivescosmetic#tutorial #brain_champagne#carolinebeautyinc#makeupartists_worldwide#zukreat#beautymethod#shadiseason
Which one will you want to try? Let us know by commenting below.