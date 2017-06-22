Here’s Why We’re Loving Sonakshi Sinha’s Floral Gown

Gorgeousness @aslisona in @manishmalhotra05 and @mahesh_notandass #MRstyles #sonakshisinha #stylefile #celebstyle #teammrstyles #manishmalhotra A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Sonakshi Sinha simply wowed us in this gorgeous gown. The pretty girl was spotted at the finale of Nach Baliye 8 in a dazzling Manish Malhotra number. The gown had sequins in floral applique work all over and looked breathtaking on this bubbly girl. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai opted for Mahesh Notandas jewellery to further add some shine to the look.

While celebrity makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gave her a winged liner and a dewy sheen on the face, celebrity hairstylist Sheetal F Khan completed her beauty game with hair styled in divine curls.

