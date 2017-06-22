Salman Khan Reveals Details Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Tubelight

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is all set to release tomorrow and fans are super excited about it. One of the things that I’m looking forward to most in the film is the Shah Rukh Khan cameo. Seeing Salman and SRK reunite onscreen is going to be absolutely delightful and the makers of the film have so far kept quite hush hush about Shah Rukh’s part in the film.

Salman though, in an interview to UC news, revealed details about King Khan’s character:

This is a very important part, where Laxman starts getting the belief back and that is where Shah Rukh’s character comes in and he is like a magician and gives Laxman all the power. This is what the whole character is and then from there his (Laxman) belief, and his self- confidence reaches another level.

Can’t wait to see the Khan-tastic magic on screen!