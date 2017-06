🌪 A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on May 21, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Some weeks ago, it was reported that TV actress Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak is making her debut with Darsheel Safary in a movie named Quickie, but it seems like she refused to be a part of this star-kid’s launch.

According to Spotboye.com, Sunny Deol was interested in auditioning her for his son Karan Deol‘s debut movie titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His team reached out the girl, but she refused to turn up at the audition. Has she made a mistake or avoided a disaster? Time will tell I guess.