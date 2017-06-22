Sridevi Reacts To Jhanvi Kapoor’s Link Up Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor

Priyam Saha Jun . 22 . 2017

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

Sridevi‘s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been doing the rounds in the tabloids of late for various reasons – her flawless appearances, her friendship with Sara Ali Khan, her potential Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khattar and her link-up rumours with Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly Jhanvi was flirting with Ranbir at Karan Johar‘s birthday party recently. According to a report by IE, when momma Sridevi was quizzed about this rumour, she simply said:

‘But mummy, I was with Gauri (Shinde) aunty’ Jhanvi protested and I told her, ‘Welcome to my world, if you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this.

Well, that’s a cool way to deal with such rumours! :)

